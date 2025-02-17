Ayeza Khan celebrates husband Danish Taimoor's birthday with joy

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • February 17, 2025
Ayeza Khan arranged a birthday surprise for husband Danish Taimoor! 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Chupke Chupke actress shared a peek into Taimoor’s themed birthday celebrations over the weekend. 

In the pictures, the couple posed for the cameras with the birthday cake placed infront. 

Danish colour-coordinated his star wife in black for his 42nd birthday event. 

Alongside the jaw-dropping clicks, Ayeza penned a cute birthday note for her husband, “Happy Birthday to my Handsome Husband! I pray for your health, happiness, and endless success today and always.”

She continued, “It’s the 17th cake I’ve had the joy of cutting with you Mashallah! Just counted on my fingers and can’t believe I’ve been right next to you celebrating your birthday every year since 2009.”

“May we always stand by each other cherishing all the happiness our lives bring, FOREVER. I love you,” the Laapata star further added.


Immediately after the birthday post did rounds, her ardent fans praised the décor and the bond the two share. 

“One of the most loved couple by all perfect together,” one fan wrote.

Another user effused, “Best couple in the world.”

“Happy birthday Ayeza’s better half! Danish sir,"  a third person commented.

It is pertinent to mention, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor  are head over heels in love even after 17 years of blissful togetherness. 

