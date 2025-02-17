'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke makes candid confession before Season 5 release

Entertainment

Maya Hawke starred as Robin Buckley in Netflix hit sci-fi series 'Stranger Things'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 17, 2025
Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke has dropped truth bombs about some Hollywood producers' casting style.

During her appearance at Happy Sad Confused podcast, Maya explained how the number of followers an actor has on their Instagram account influence some of the filmmakers in Hollywood in casting them in their projects.

Maya explained that in the age of social media the actors are expected to share aspects of their personal lives with fans due to which, "the line between actor and celebrity has gotten extremely blurry.”

Explaining her own preference, Maya revealed,"I always wanted to be was an actor where the work is what the draw is, not the personhood."

"But the industry keeps changing and you have to change with it and understand that all of these things are getting blurred," she added.

The Do Revenge star claimed that some producers believe that cast members combined social media followers play a huge role to make any project successful.

“I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks. Right, well just so you know, if you have over this many followers you can get the movie funded,” the actress noted.

“It’s a really confusing line to walk.” she added.

The Asteroid City actress revealed how she once insisted on deleting her Instagram account but a renowned director warned Maya that it would impact their casting decisions.

“They’re like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast that I cast so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you,'” she revealed.

Hawke, who currently possesses 8.9 million followers on Instagram is all set to mark her return to the Stranger Things last and final season, which is likely to release by the end of this year.

