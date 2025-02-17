Entertainment

2025 BAFTA Awards full winner list: 'Concave', 'The Brutalist' rule with highest wins

The 78th annual EE British Academy Film Awards have announced their winners, with a talented group of filmmakers and actors taking the prestigious masked-themed trophies home. 

As reported by the BBC, the star-studded awards ceremony was hosted by the critically acclaimed Scottish actor David Tennant.

The awards honoured outstanding achievements in film, with winners in major categories including Best Film, Leading Actor, Outstanding British Film, and others. 

Below is the full list of winners: 

Best film

Conclave: Winner 

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Conclave: Winner 

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Mikey Madison - Anora: Winner 

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist: Winner 

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez: Winner 

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain: Winner 

Yura Borisov - Anora

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet: Winner 

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Kneecap: Winner 

Hoard

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

Emilia Pérez: Winner 

All We Imagine As Light

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals

Documentary

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Winner 

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Animated film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Winner 

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Winner 

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

A Real Pain: Winner 

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

The Substance

Adapted screenplay

Conclave: Winner 

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

David Jonsson: Winner 

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg: Winner 

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

Anora: Winner 

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist: Winner 

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume design

Wicked: Winner 

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Editing

Conclave: Winner 

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

Wicked: Winner 

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Make-up and hair

The Substance: Winner 

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

Dune: Part Two: Winner 

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special visual effects

Dune: Part Two: Winner 

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

British short film

Rock, Paper, Scissors: Winner 

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

British short animation

Wander to Wonder: Winner 

Adiós

Mog's Christmas 

