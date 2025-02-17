2025 BAFTA Awards full winner list: 'Concave', 'The Brutalist' rule with highest wins

The 78th annual EE British Academy Film Awards have announced their winners, with a talented group of filmmakers and actors taking the prestigious masked-themed trophies home.
As reported by the BBC, the star-studded awards ceremony was hosted by the critically acclaimed Scottish actor David Tennant.
The awards honoured outstanding achievements in film, with winners in major categories including Best Film, Leading Actor, Outstanding British Film, and others.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best film
Conclave: Winner
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
Conclave: Winner
Bird
Blitz
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
Mikey Madison - Anora: Winner
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist: Winner
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez: Winner
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Supporting actor
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain: Winner
Yura Borisov - Anora
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Director
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet: Winner
Anora - Sean Baker
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Kneecap: Winner
Hoard
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
Emilia Pérez: Winner
All We Imagine As Light
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals
Documentary
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Winner
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Will & Harper
Animated film
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Winner
Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Children's and family film
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Winner
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
A Real Pain: Winner
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
The Substance
Adapted screenplay
Conclave: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
David Jonsson: Winner
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg: Winner
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Casting
Anora: Winner
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Cinematography
The Brutalist: Winner
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Costume design
Wicked: Winner
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Editing
Conclave: Winner
Anora
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Production design
Wicked: Winner
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Make-up and hair
The Substance: Winner
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Sound
Dune: Part Two: Winner
Blitz
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Special visual effects
Dune: Part Two: Winner
Better Man
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
British short film
Rock, Paper, Scissors: Winner
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Stomach Bug
British short animation
Wander to Wonder: Winner
Adiós
Mog's Christmas