Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction

King Charles has reportedly ordered Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge after a huge disaster

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025

Sarah Ferguson’s kind gesture has touched her fans’ hearts!

On Monday, February 17, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video from her latest appearance at a book where she signed books for her fans.

In the clip, a woman can be seen giving a bouquet of flowers to the Duchess upon meeting her, and in return Sarah gifted her a beautiful tiara for “fangirling.”

The warm gesture took the lady by surprise, who got emotional by the act.

Captioning the video, Sarah Ferguson penned, “The beauty of kindness lies in its simplicity. It’s not always the grand gestures, but the small, meaningful moments that remind us of what really matters. #RandomActsOfKindnessDay.”

The sweet act was totally loved by the Duchess of York’s fans who shared their heartwarming reactions through comments.

“I love Sarah very much she is like Diana a queen of hearts,” gushed one.

Another expressed, “Your an inspiration @sarahferguson15.”

A third delightfully wrote, “OMG, I LOVE this, soooo sweet!!! I love how happy she is meeting you, you made her day!”

Moreover, this comes just a few days after The Sun reported that Prince Andrew has seemingly faced a fresh call to leave the Royal Lodge from King Charles after his “disaster” move.

The Duke of York hosted a Chinese ambassador at the estate for a “business meeting”, just a few days prior to his ties with a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, came in spotlight.

