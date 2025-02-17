Royal

Prince Harry receives shocking response from MP after UK return announcement

Prince Harry announces to bring Invictus Games to UK in closing ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025


Prince Harry has receives a surprising response from a Birmingham MP after announcing to bring Invictus Games to the UK.

On Sunday, the Duke of Sussex finished the seventh edition of the tournament and revealed that he wants to bring Invictus Games in Birmingham, in 2027.

Harry mentioned in his speech, "And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it... the Games will go on. Bring on Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party."

Around 12,000 people attended the event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

As per GB News, a Veterans Minister Al Carns, who is the MP for Selly Oak in Birmingham, appreciated King Charles’ younger son for his commitment to bring the famous event in the UK.

He said, "Birmingham has really good spirit and the UK is increasingly involved and committed to delivering support to its veterans."

the duke for his commitment to the Games and insisted the Government will back Harry's efforts for the 2027 event.

Mr Carns, who also attended the tournament in Canada on Saturday, said that Prince Harry was an "amazing patron" and that Birmingham would rise to the challenge for the next Games.

"Birmingham has really good spirit and the UK is increasingly involved and committed to delivering support to its veterans,” adding, “It’s going to be amazing. We’re going to try and build a real festival feel. Birmingham has good pedigree in running big events, like the Commonwealth Games."

Notably, Prince Harry got emotional during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

