Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ignite controversy after 'SNL' appearance   

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's recent appearance at the golden jubilee celebrations of Saturday Night Live may land them in hot waters again amid Justin Baldoni's legal case.
The Deadpool star and his wife have made their first joint appearance at the iconic show SNL's 50 anniversary since the Gossip Girl actress filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-actor.
During the star-studded event, Ryan subtly took a jab at the ongoing legal drama between his partner and Justin when he was approached by the hosts of the show.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked the father-of-four, "Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?" to which the actor sarcastically said, "Great! Why, what have you heard?"
This non-serious comment of the popular actor may lead him into a new trouble, as reported by Page Six magazine.
An insider has recently revealed to the aforementioned outlet that the couple should have taken the case seriously instead of poking fun at the sensitive matter, similarly to Justin focusing on the matter.
The tipster stated, "It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni. Justin is taking this law seriously and isn’t making a public mockery out of it."
As of now, neither the Clouds actor nor the couple has responded to these reports.
For those unaware, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal drama after she accused him of sexual harassment in December 2024.