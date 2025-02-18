Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film 

Trending

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's next project is confirmed as he wraps filming on 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Diljit Dosanjh next project is confirmed to be a star-studded war-drama movie.

As reported by Hungama, the highly anticipated film Border 2 is being filmed at the Babina cantonment in Jhansi, with cast members Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Sheety.

The Chandigarh Mein crooner is confirmed to portraying the late Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only IAF officer to receive Param Vir Chakra (PVC) after his death.

PVC is India’s highest military decoration, awarded for displaying distinguished acts of bravery during wartime, the name translates to "Wheel of the Ultimate Brave."

According to sources, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor is set to join the Border 2 team in April 2025, in which Dosanjh will portray Sekhon during the 1971 war.

The insider shared, "Diljit is currently shooting for the Punjabi film Sardaarji 3 in Scotland. He will begin his prep for Border 2 by March-end. Anurag Singh has charted out a 20-day, start-to-finish schedule for him."

While revealing the filming location, the source noted, "The talkie portions will be shot at the Bombay Flying Club in Juhu, while wide-angle shots will be filmed in Kashmir. To ensure authenticity, replicas of the Folland Gnat fighter aircrafts will be used, and the Srinagar air base will be recreated.”

To note, Sunny Deol has been confirmed to reprise his iconic role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri from the 1997 Border.

