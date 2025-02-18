Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar' 

Trending

Salman Khan's new film 'Sikandar' is set to hit cinemas on Eid this year

  • February 18, 2025
Salman Khan has taken the internet by storm with intense and heroic new poster of Sikandar.

The Dabangg hitmaker is set to spell the magic of his impeccable performance in the upcoming action-packed film.

Shortly after wishing the producer of Sikandar, Sajid Nadiadwala on his 59th birthday, Salman turned to his Instagram account to offer fans a glimpse into his character, with an intense photo. 

The new poster, which was unveiled on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, featured the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor showcasing stoic expression on his face, with his eyes doing the talking.

Soon after the new poster of Sikandar was shared, Salman's fans swamped the comments section with exciting comments.

Sikandar is slated to release in theatres this year on Eid.

The upcoming action film, which has sparked immense curiosity among movie buffs with its anticipating teaser last month, stars Rashmika Mandanna as Salman Khan's co-lead.

