Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira has resumed her world tour in South America after posting it due to an abdominal condition.
After getting released from the hospital, the Waka Waka hitmaker delivered an electrifying performance at the Estadio Nacional stage in Lima on Monday.
Recently, Shakira expressed gratitude to fans for understanding the situation and showing her support.
The El Jefe crooner wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thank you all for your loving messages, You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."
Last week, Shakira revealed that she had been admitted to hospital and won’t be able to perform her show in Peru on Sunday.
The Grammy winner wrote on X, “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform."
For those unversed, the pop icon arrived in Lima on Friday as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour.
Her world tour will conclude on November 16, 2025 at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.