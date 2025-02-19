Rihanna breaks down in tear as verdict reached in A$AP Rocky shooting case

Rihanna broke down in tears of joy as her longtime partner A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on all counts in his felony criminal trial.
Rocky, who had been charged with a pair of felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm at his former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in an altercation in November 2021, was acquitted by the jury on Tuesday, February 18, in Los Angeles.
The verdict, delivered by a jury of seven women and five men, was announced at Los Angeles' Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.
After the first verdict was announced, the rapper immediately jumped over the stand to hug his mother, sister and Rihanna, who was visibly emotional.
"Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision," he then told the jury.
Later on, Rihanna, who had been supporting her partner throughout the trial, took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude and relief.
"The glory belongs to God and God alone!" the rapper wrote.
She further added, "Thankful, humbled by His mercy!"
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were seen celebrating the verdict with his legal team in the courtroom and outside the building.