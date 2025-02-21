Salman Khan pokes fun at nephew Ayaan during song launch in Dubai  

Salman Khan humorously took a jab at nephew Ayaan Agnihotri during his new song launch in Dubai.
The Dabangg actor made a guest appearance at the star-studded event in Dubai on Thursday, February 20, where his sister's son was promoting his new track Universal Law.
According to Hindustan Times, during the launch show Salman was introduced by the host, Kris Fade, as he appreciated the popular Indian actor for showing his unwavering support to his beloved nephew, who just entered the Bollywood film industry.
In response to these remarks, Salman sarcastically added, "That's what nepotism is!" which left the crowd and the media professionals into a burst of laughter.
He further made a few lighthearted remarks for his nephew, who was seen standing beside him in the viral video, saying, "His (Ayaan) parents, good producers. Both the kids, Alizeh and Ayaan."
For those unaware, Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Salman's eldest sister Alvira Khan.
As per media reports, the uncle-nephew duo has previously teamed up for the song You Are Mine, which was composed by renowned Indian music composer Vishal Mishra.
On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the anticipated film Sikandar, which is slated to be released on Eid, 2025.