Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly learned a lesson from the Royal Family’s surprising mistake.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a historic visit to the Squamish Nation in British Columbia, Canada, to meet Indigenous community.
During their visit, they took part in traditional ceremonies and met with families.
Their historic visit made headlines and as reports claimed that Meghan and Harry "righted the wrongs of the past" after King George VI and Queen Elizabeth's failure to meet with the community during their 1939 Canadian tour.
A Squamish spokesperson Wilson Williams told GB News, "Squamish Nation were advised that the Royal Family would stop, so Chief Capilano's son carved two totem poles, and they built an arch over Marine Drive.”
The indigenous community prepared gifts for George and Elizabeth, which made their plan cancellation more painful.
"It was heartbreaking for our people. We broke a lot of barriers,” he noted.
After the visit, Meghan shared her gratitude on social media, writing, “Thank you for welcoming us onto your sacred land."
Harry and his wife’s visit was labelled as a moment of reconciliation.