Royal

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

Prince Andrew steps out for solo horse ride as Royal Family snub him from VE Day celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

King Charles has excluded Prince Andrew from the VE Day celebrations and memorials.

On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family reunited at the Queen Victoria Memorial to lead the 80th anniversary celebrations

One key royal who was noted spotted with the rest of the Royal Family was the Duke of York, who has been excluded from major family gatherings.

As reported by Mirror, Andrew was spotted for the first time this week, stepping out for an early morning horse ride at his opulent home Windsor.

The disgraced royal was joined by his groom to take care of the horse. As seen in the paparazzi pictures, Andrew seemed sombre, seemingly detached from the events happening around him.

PC: Mirror-Jim Bennett
PC: Mirror-Jim Bennett

He stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2019 after the allegations of sexual abuse and controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. 

Andrew also lost his honorary military titles and patronages, as the Queen stripped him of these in January 2022.

Royal Family celebrates VE Day 80th anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the VE Day 80th anniversary celebration at the Queen Victoria Memorial on Monday, May 5.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent were among the royals who joined the monarch for the major event.

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health