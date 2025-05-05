King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

King Charles has excluded Prince Andrew from the VE Day celebrations and memorials.
On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family reunited at the Queen Victoria Memorial to lead the 80th anniversary celebrations
One key royal who was noted spotted with the rest of the Royal Family was the Duke of York, who has been excluded from major family gatherings.
As reported by Mirror, Andrew was spotted for the first time this week, stepping out for an early morning horse ride at his opulent home Windsor.
The disgraced royal was joined by his groom to take care of the horse. As seen in the paparazzi pictures, Andrew seemed sombre, seemingly detached from the events happening around him.
He stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2019 after the allegations of sexual abuse and controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew also lost his honorary military titles and patronages, as the Queen stripped him of these in January 2022.
Royal Family celebrates VE Day 80th anniversary
King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the VE Day 80th anniversary celebration at the Queen Victoria Memorial on Monday, May 5.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent were among the royals who joined the monarch for the major event.