Royal

Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025

The UK’s Queen Consort had a touching meeting with Second World War hero Douglas Cracknell

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025

Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025


Queen Camilla reflected on the war time in a moving conversation with Second World War veteran Douglas Cracknell.

On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share a clip from the Queen Consort’s meeting with the WWII hero.

“Last week, The Queen sat down with veteran Douglas Cracknell at Clarence House ahead of #VEDay80 commemorations,” the Royals captioned.

Sharing about Douglas’s honor, they penned, “Douglas was awarded the Legion d’Honneur for his service during the Second World War, when he served as a rifleman in the 5th Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry.”

In the caption, Buckingham Palace also revealed that Queen Camilla’s father, Major Bruce Shand, was a veteran and received the Military Cross twice for his actions at Dunkirk and in North Africa.

During the conversation, Queen Camilla asked Douglas whether or not he talked about the war after coming back.

“Not a lot, no no,” replied the veteran, after which the Queen shared, “I don’t think any of you did very much. I could never get my father, never, to talk to us.”

Douglas expressed, “But I think really it should be talked about,” agreeing to which Camilla said, “Well we need it for future generations.”

“So that the younger ones know what exactly we went through,” stated the WWII hero.

Queen Camilla joins King Charles at VE Day celebrations:

On Monday, May 5, King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off the VE Day celebrations by leading the members of the Royal Family outside Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Couple was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband, the Duke of Kent, and Sir Tim Laurence, at the festivities.

Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’

Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’

Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return

Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding

Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding

VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show

VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations