Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025

Queen Camilla reflected on the war time in a moving conversation with Second World War veteran Douglas Cracknell.
On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share a clip from the Queen Consort’s meeting with the WWII hero.
“Last week, The Queen sat down with veteran Douglas Cracknell at Clarence House ahead of #VEDay80 commemorations,” the Royals captioned.
Sharing about Douglas’s honor, they penned, “Douglas was awarded the Legion d’Honneur for his service during the Second World War, when he served as a rifleman in the 5th Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry.”
In the caption, Buckingham Palace also revealed that Queen Camilla’s father, Major Bruce Shand, was a veteran and received the Military Cross twice for his actions at Dunkirk and in North Africa.
During the conversation, Queen Camilla asked Douglas whether or not he talked about the war after coming back.
“Not a lot, no no,” replied the veteran, after which the Queen shared, “I don’t think any of you did very much. I could never get my father, never, to talk to us.”
Douglas expressed, “But I think really it should be talked about,” agreeing to which Camilla said, “Well we need it for future generations.”
“So that the younger ones know what exactly we went through,” stated the WWII hero.
Queen Camilla joins King Charles at VE Day celebrations:
On Monday, May 5, King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off the VE Day celebrations by leading the members of the Royal Family outside Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Couple was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband, the Duke of Kent, and Sir Tim Laurence, at the festivities.