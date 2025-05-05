Royal

King Charles shares rare throwback glimpse into historic VE Day celebrations

The 76-year-old monarch delighted fans by sharing a throwback glimpse of Buckingham Palace during VE Day celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
King Charles paid a subtle tribute to his late maternal grandfather, King George VI, by sharing a rare throwback photo from VE Day celebrations in 1945.

On Monday, May 5, the Royal Family took to their official Instagram handle to drop a black-and-white snapshot of the late monarch from the old commemorating ceremony taking place outside Buckingham Palace.

In the other image, the 76-year-old King is seen waving at the fans from the balcony of the Palace alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, her husband, Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.

The other snapshot showed an impeccable flypast ceremony by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows.

"VE Day 1945 #VEDay80 2025 A spectacular flypast by the @RAFRedArrows!" the caption stated.

This post of King Charles comes after he shared exclusive photos from the 80th anniversary of VE Day held at Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to observe military units process down The Mall.

The recent social media move was like by Prince and Princess of Wales, who also attended the ceremony alongside their kids.

King Charles and Queen Camilla lead VE Day celebration in Buckingham Palace: 

As reported by People, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family members into the ceremony, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also in attendance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to mark second coronation ceremony:

The couple is set to celebrate their second coronation anniversary on May 6th, at The Tower of London to view a new display of ceramic poppies.   

