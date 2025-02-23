Royal

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling

The Duchess of Sussex has rebranded her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling


Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has been hit with another setback!

In an explosive ruling, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has banned the Duchess of Sussex from selling clothes under her brand, reported GB News.

The mother-of-two, who has long been facing issues launching the brand due to the name American Riviera Orchard, recently came up with a new name for her business, As Ever.

However, the new rebrand is reportedly ruled to be holding much resemblance to that of a Chinese clothing company, ASEVER, which serves as a supplier to popular high street stores.

Under her new brand, Meghan applied for permission to sell several types of clothing items, including aprons, and also requested approval to sell multiple other products, including jams and dog biscuits, revealed the Mail.

In the ruling after a detailed review by USPTO in 2023, it was stated that the Duchess is not allowed to sell clothing due to its similarity with the Chinese fashion brand which is based in Shenzhen.

"The marks are identical in sound and virtually identical in appearance and are thus confusingly similar for the purposes of determining likelihood of confusion,” the ruling mentioned, adding, "Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion."

After the issue, Meghan Markle’s lawyers had removed the mention of clothing from the brand’s permission and approval application in January 2024.

Moreover, it is worth noting that if the Duchess wants to sell clothing items, she much come up with another brand as selling clothes under As Ever can risk her of being sued.

Meghan’s brand will launch alongside her forthcoming Netflix documentary, With Love, Meghan, in March 2025.

Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve

Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II

Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games
King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal