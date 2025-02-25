Trending

Govinda's niece Aarti Singh debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja

The 'Naseeb' actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja sparked divorce rumours earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Govindas niece Aarti Singh debunks actors divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja
Govinda's niece Aarti Singh debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja 

Govinda's niece Aarti Singh has addressed the ongoing divorce speculations surrounding the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

In an interview with News18 magazine, the 39-year-old actress stated that these divorce rumours are baseless and completely untrue.

While expressing her frustration over the ongoing rumours, Aarti urged fans to stop spreading such bogus reports.

"I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong," the Aladin starlet stated.

During the interview, Aarti also reflected that Govinda and Sunita are going strong in their relationship, and they have built a deep connection with each other.

"They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumors from; they are completely untrue," the Uttaran actress added.

For those unaware, the couple, who married in 1987, recently sparked divorce speculations after an insider claimed they might be headed toward a split.

A tipster told ETimes magazine that Sunita, "apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then."

As of now, they have not issued any statement. 

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are also parents to their daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja. 

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025
Shah Rukh Khan’s bighearted move for Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan’s bighearted move for Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' wins hearts
Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan
Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH
Yumna Zaidi joins cricket hype with hilarious statement on Ind vs Pak match
Yumna Zaidi joins cricket hype with hilarious statement on Ind vs Pak match
Zoyan Akhtar recalls Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting hate for ‘The Archies’
Zoyan Akhtar recalls Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting hate for ‘The Archies’
Saba Azad slams trolls for criticising relationship with Hrithik Roshan
Saba Azad slams trolls for criticising relationship with Hrithik Roshan
Renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case
Renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case
Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project
Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project