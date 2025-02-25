Govinda's niece Aarti Singh debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja 

Govinda's niece Aarti Singh has addressed the ongoing divorce speculations surrounding the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja.
In an interview with News18 magazine, the 39-year-old actress stated that these divorce rumours are baseless and completely untrue.
While expressing her frustration over the ongoing rumours, Aarti urged fans to stop spreading such bogus reports.
"I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong," the Aladin starlet stated.
During the interview, Aarti also reflected that Govinda and Sunita are going strong in their relationship, and they have built a deep connection with each other.
"They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumors from; they are completely untrue," the Uttaran actress added.
For those unaware, the couple, who married in 1987, recently sparked divorce speculations after an insider claimed they might be headed toward a split.
A tipster told ETimes magazine that Sunita, "apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then."
As of now, they have not issued any statement.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are also parents to their daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja.