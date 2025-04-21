Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

The 'Highway' actor shared a carousel of heartwarming photos from his meeting with PM Modi

Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinemas rise
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

Randeep Hooda recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda.

During the meeting, Hooda and the prime minister discussed the global rise of Indian cinema.

Now, the Highway actor has taken to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of heartwarming photos from the meeting.

“It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation,” Hooda penned along the photos.

In the first image, the Jaat actor and Modi could be seen grinning to the camera as they held a beautiful bouquet while the next showed the duo posing with Hooda’s family.


He continued in the caption, “We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government’s visionary new OTT platform—WAVES—set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage.”

“It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness,” Hooda added.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film Jaat alongside Sunny Deol.

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes

Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death

King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan mark 18th wedding anniversary with family snap
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan mark 18th wedding anniversary with family snap
Ananya Panday celebrates ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ box office success
Ananya Panday celebrates ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ box office success
Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role
Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reveal baby girl’s name in heartfelt post
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reveal baby girl’s name in heartfelt post
Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday
Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday
Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'
Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'
Shanaya Kapoor to star in 'Student of the Year 3' with dramatic twist
Shanaya Kapoor to star in 'Student of the Year 3' with dramatic twist
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates International Pets Day with heartfelt post
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates International Pets Day with heartfelt post
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style