Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

Randeep Hooda recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda.
During the meeting, Hooda and the prime minister discussed the global rise of Indian cinema.
Now, the Highway actor has taken to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of heartwarming photos from the meeting.
“It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation,” Hooda penned along the photos.
In the first image, the Jaat actor and Modi could be seen grinning to the camera as they held a beautiful bouquet while the next showed the duo posing with Hooda’s family.
He continued in the caption, “We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government’s visionary new OTT platform—WAVES—set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage.”
“It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness,” Hooda added.
On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film Jaat alongside Sunny Deol.