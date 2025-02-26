Royal

Queen Máxima praised as ‘very approachable’ amid key visit in NYC

The Queen of the Netherlands made a special visit to the special new exhibit

  • February 26, 2025
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made a heartfelt impression during her visit to the Anne Frank exhibit in New York City.

As per PEOPLE, the Queen of the Netherlands made a special visit to the special new exhibit at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan during her official visit to the United States.

Anne Frank The Exhibition began on Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 in an honour of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The exhibition benefactor Leo Ullman shared that the royal tour to the exhibition has added a value to this event.

"I think it's very important because the Royal House of the Netherlands has been extremely supportive of the Jewish history and the Jewish population of Amsterdam and the Netherlands, which is very small at this point, but they have been extremely supportive, and I think we owe the royal family quite a lot," Ullman said.

He added, the Queen "is amazing. She's very nice and outgoing, reaches out with her hand. I was afraid I'd have to curtsy or do something, and she's very approachable and very, very nice.”

During her visit, the Dutch Queen became emotional while exploring the exhibition, which features the first complete recreation of the secret annex in Amsterdam where Anne Frank and her family spent two years in hiding during World War II.

