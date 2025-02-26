Prine William, Kate Middleton to break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday

Prince William and Kate Middleton might break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday.
During Caribbean getaway, the Wales caught a British Airways flight from London to Saint Lucia with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as per Mail on Sunday.
However, they appear to break royal protocol after as royal heirs are banned from travelling on the same plane on the small chance they're involved in an accident.
Now, it is expected that The Prince and Princess of Wales break may break another Royal protocol by snubbing King Charles and Queen Camilla for US visit.
As per reports, Donald Trump is planning to invite Royal Family members for a state visit and royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald is suggesting that the US President might prefer to meet with the Wales instead of the monarch and Queen.
“I do think the US would do something with the royals that could involve Charles and Camilla, but it could also involve the Prince and Princess of Wales going to the United States,” he told GB News.
The potential visit comes after Prince William's warm meeting with Trump at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last December.