Royal

Queen Rania slips into traditional thobe to visit Al-Quwayrah center

Queen Rania of Jordan visited Al Quwayrah District in Aqaba on Tuesday

  • February 26, 2025
Queen Rania is exuding elegance in traditional thobe!

The Queen of Jordan of stepped out on Tuesday to visit Al Quwayrah District in Aqaba.

During the visit, Queen Rania met with a group of women who own income-generating projects in the area implemented by the Jordan River Foundation (JRF).

For the meeting at Al-Quwayrah Youth Center, Her Majesty slipped into an elegant black and red traditional Jordanian Palestinian thobe with intricate embroidery.

Soon after the appearance, Queen Rania took to her Instagram account to share a rare glimpse into the visit.

In the photo, the Queen could be seen beaming with delight as she sat with two women.

"Despite today’s cold weather, all I felt was warmth among the people of Al Quwayrah, where Jordanian homes overflow with kindness and generosity," she penned in the caption.


The queen was welcomed by Al Quwayrah Youth Center's director, Ali Njadat, as well as Ahmad Ghnaimat, Director of the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Community Empowerment Center in Aqab.

According to Jordan News Agency, the queen also engaged with beneficiaries of civil society organizations that receive grants from the Royal Hashemite Court.

Queen Rania also visited the Children’s Mobile Museum, currently stationed at the youth center.

