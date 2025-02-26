Royal

Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit

King Charles former butler opens up about Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's drinking habit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025


King Charles former royal butler has spilled the beans on Prine William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's surprising drinking habit.

Grant Harrold, who served as the monarch's personal butler at Highgrove for more than six years, revealed that the trio prefer to drink from casual mugs rather than traditional and formal teacups.

"If you're being entertained in the presence of the Royal Family or at one of their homes, it's most likely you will drink out of a teacup and saucer,” he told Coffee Friend.

Harrold went on to share, "But if you're in the kitchen with Princess Anne or Kate and William during a less formal visit, you can be sure you'll be given a mug."

He also shared that the monarch enjoys four cups of tea a day and prefers his tea in a traditional cup and saucer.

According to the butler, King Charles avoids sugar or sweeteners in his tea instead he opts to ad honey to his coffee when he wants something sweet.

Grant Harrold worked for the Royal Family from 2004 to 2011, serving Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit

Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit
Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match

Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness plants alignment till 2040

Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness plants alignment till 2040
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?
Queen Rania slips into traditional thobe to visit Al-Quwayrah center
Queen Rania slips into traditional thobe to visit Al-Quwayrah center
Meghan Markle set to elevate brand before key initiative
Meghan Markle set to elevate brand before key initiative
Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton to break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday
Prince William, Kate Middleton to break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday
Queen Máxima praised as ‘very approachable’ amid key appearance in NYC
Queen Máxima praised as ‘very approachable’ amid key appearance in NYC
Queen Mary pays homage to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with latest outfit
Queen Mary pays homage to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with latest outfit
Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan
Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan
Queen Camilla celebrates new arrival in Royal Family after heartbreaking loss
Queen Camilla celebrates new arrival in Royal Family after heartbreaking loss
WME breaks silence on rumors about dropping Meghan Markle
WME breaks silence on rumors about dropping Meghan Markle
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers