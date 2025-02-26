Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit

King Charles former royal butler has spilled the beans on Prine William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's surprising drinking habit.
Grant Harrold, who served as the monarch's personal butler at Highgrove for more than six years, revealed that the trio prefer to drink from casual mugs rather than traditional and formal teacups.
"If you're being entertained in the presence of the Royal Family or at one of their homes, it's most likely you will drink out of a teacup and saucer,” he told Coffee Friend.
Harrold went on to share, "But if you're in the kitchen with Princess Anne or Kate and William during a less formal visit, you can be sure you'll be given a mug."
He also shared that the monarch enjoys four cups of tea a day and prefers his tea in a traditional cup and saucer.
According to the butler, King Charles avoids sugar or sweeteners in his tea instead he opts to ad honey to his coffee when he wants something sweet.
Grant Harrold worked for the Royal Family from 2004 to 2011, serving Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate.