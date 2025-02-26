Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Prince William and Kate Middleton step out for the first time after the Prince of Wales' announcement error

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025


Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their first royal engagement after half-term break with kids.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made joint public appearance and received a warm welcome from people.

The royal couple travelled by train to Pontypridd, in south Wales ahead of St David's Day on March 1, 2025.

Due to train disruption, William, 42, and Kate, 43, visit was delayed by almost an hour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the couple shared a video of themselves arriving at Cardiff rail station and surprising their fellow commuters.

Princess Kate and her husband’s first stop was Pontypridd Market. The duo were expected to bake a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

For the outing, Catherine looked graceful in a red coat.

She finished the look with a tan handbag.

The future King and Queen also sported yellow daffodil pins.

Daffodil is the national flower of Wales, which is often wore on St David's Day.

During the royal engagement, Kate smiled and chatted with shoppers at the market.

Their public appearance came after Prince William made a small error in the announcement after meeting men's manager for England's national football team, Thomas Tuchel.

