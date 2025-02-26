Queen Letizia, King Felipe set couple goals at special exhibition

Queen Letizia and King Felipe set adorable couple goals during their joint appearance.
The royal couple visited the headquarters of the Bank of Spain to see “The Tyranny of Cronos” exhibition, which was put together by Yolanda Romero and the photographer Annie Leibovitz.
On Wednesday, the Queen and King of Spain finally saw their own portrait, featured in the special exhibition.
Letizia exuded elegance and grace in a sophisticated red suit.
The Royal Family shared pictures from the exhibition on Instagram and captioned it, “The portraits of the Kings are the two latest additions to the Bank's gallery of effigies and the first time that the medium used for them is photography.”
Felipe and Letizia were surprised to see their own portraits, as seen in the shared video.
The romantic couple smiled at each other as they were mesmerised by the portrait.
“These portraits provide continuity, while that they update, a tradition that dates back to the beginnings of the institution of the Bank of Spain and that has been maintained almost uninterrupted during its more than 240 years of history,” it further read.
In one frame, King Felipe and Queen Letizia struck a pose alongside photographer, Annie Leibovitz.
For those unversed, the famous exhibition has a selection of more than fifty works, including tapestries, paintings, sculptures and clocks.