Royal

Queen Letizia, King Felipe set couple goals at special exhibition

King Felipe and Queen Letizia react to their portraits made by renowned artist

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025


Queen Letizia and King Felipe set adorable couple goals during their joint appearance.

The royal couple visited the headquarters of the Bank of Spain to see “The Tyranny of Cronos” exhibition, which was put together by Yolanda Romero and the photographer Annie Leibovitz.

On Wednesday, the Queen and King of Spain finally saw their own portrait, featured in the special exhibition.

Letizia exuded elegance and grace in a sophisticated red suit.

The Royal Family shared pictures from the exhibition on Instagram and captioned it, “The portraits of the Kings are the two latest additions to the Bank's gallery of effigies and the first time that the medium used for them is photography.”

Felipe and  Letizia were surprised to see their own portraits, as seen in the shared video.

The romantic couple smiled at each other as they were mesmerised by the portrait.  

“These portraits provide continuity, while that they update, a tradition that dates back to the beginnings of the institution of the Bank of Spain and that has been maintained almost uninterrupted during its more than 240 years of history,” it further read.

In one frame, King Felipe and Queen Letizia struck a pose alongside photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

For those unversed, the famous exhibition has a selection of more than fifty works, including tapestries, paintings, sculptures and clocks.

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
King Felipe celebrates big milestone in new royal engagement
King Felipe celebrates big milestone in new royal engagement
Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit
Ex Royal butler reveals Kate, William and Princess Anne's secret drinking habit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?
Queen Rania slips into traditional thobe to visit Al-Quwayrah center
Queen Rania slips into traditional thobe to visit Al-Quwayrah center
Meghan Markle set to elevate brand before key initiative
Meghan Markle set to elevate brand before key initiative
Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton to break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday
Prince William, Kate Middleton to break another royal protocol after Mustique holiday
Queen Máxima praised as ‘very approachable’ amid key appearance in NYC
Queen Máxima praised as ‘very approachable’ amid key appearance in NYC
Queen Mary pays homage to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with latest outfit
Queen Mary pays homage to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with latest outfit
Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan
Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan