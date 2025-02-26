Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge

Entertainment

Taylor Swift met Frances Tiafoe during Kansas City Chiefs game last November

  • February 26, 2025
Taylor Swift left a lasting impression on tennis star Frances Tiafoe during Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 14-times Grammy winner attended the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium last November to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Frances recently admitted that Taylor earned his “ultimate respect” with her tennis knowledge.

He told Tennis TV, "We go into this suite, and the first person we see in this suite is Taylor. I’m like: ‘Try to act like you’ve been here before'. We were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to earth. Hopefully, we can do that again.”

Frances added, "It’s crazy because, you know like, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but like, I appreciate greatness so much. Seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect."

The American athlete confessed that the Love Story singer was "very knowledgeable" about tennis.

“|She was like: ‘Man, we wanted to watch you play in the final at the [U.S.] Open'. And she was like: ‘Trav [boyfriend Travis Kelce] loves you',” he recalled.

On the work front, Frances Tiafoe will play against Alejandro Davidovich in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 16 on February 26.

