Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX has achieved another milestone after making a record at Grammys 2025.
On Wednesday, the Apple hitmaker was named Songwriter of the Year by the BRIT Awards ahead of this Saturday's ceremony.
She joined the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, and RAYE as a recipient of the award.
Charli's new milestone came after she won eight awards at Grammys.
The Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025 said in a statement, "Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.”
"Charli's songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK's leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat,” the statement further read.
The Brit Awards 2025 congratulated the songwriter on Instagram, “Brat summer is now officially brat winter. Congratulations to @charli_xcx as she is Songwriter of the Year at BRITs 2025.”
Charlie received nominations in five categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Act and Best Pop Act.
Notably, she received more nominations than any other artist this year.