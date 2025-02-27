‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser

Salman Khan has once again left fans on edge of their seats with highly-anticipated Sikandar teaser.
The Bollywood bigwig has delivered a hit movie in almost every genre possible in his stellar 40-year long career.
On Thursday, he shared the teaser clip on Instagram and captioned it, “Jo dilon par karta hai raj woh aaj kehlata hai Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar, Directed by @a.r.murugadoss”
Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna, Salman, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty.
In one scene, the Tiger 3 actor can be heard saying, “Itni toh popularity hai. IPS ka exam deke police ban jaunga, aur bina koi exam diye neta. Vikas karne par majboor mat kar beta.”
However, Rashmika did not have many dialogues in the teaser.
At one point, she said, “Tumhaare dushmano mein tum itne popular ho.”
Shortly after the teaser was released, Salman’s fans rushed to the comment section to show their excitement.
A fan commented, “Bollywood ka baap aa rha hai.”
Another wrote, “Dham hai to roklo kyunki sikander Aa chuki hai Rip Box Office.”
Notably, Sikandar is set to release on 28 March 2025.