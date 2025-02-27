Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’

Entertainment

  February 27, 2025

Khloé Kardashian is revealing a shocking dating advice she received from her mom Kris Jenner!

In a recent episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, the 40-year-old The Kardashians alum opened up about the time she was ghosted by a basketball player whom she was introduced to by her mother.

During the podcast, the American media personality flashed back and recalled when she was telling her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq about being ghosted when Kris Jenner interrupted in between after eavesdropping for a while.

“Well, how many dates did you go on?” asked Kris to the Good American co-founder, to which she replied, “One or two.”

Khloé then revealed a jaw-dropping sex advice she received to hold onto a man from her mom, leaving her feel “mortified.”

“And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ?’ And I go … ‘What?!'” Khloé recalled.

Quipping to her daughter, Kris stated, “Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back!”

“And I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!” Khloé added.

For those unaware, Khloé Kardashian is Kris Jenner’s third child from her first ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

