Royal

Queen Camilla, King Charles showcase relatable husband-wife antics in new outing

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who first met in 1970, have been married since 18 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025


Queen Camilla and King Charles playful interaction during new outing proved that being a monarch won't save you from a wife's scolding!

The King and Queen stepped out on Wednesday to visit Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Kingly Court, Soho, ahead of Ramadan.

During the visit, Queen Camilla helped staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep charity when suddenly she noticed that the King had wandered off to greet other guests.

"I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," she said, laughing.

"Gentleman, we are waiting!" Queen then said to King Charles from a far but the monarch didn't respond.

The Queen then took matters into her own hands as she waved at him and coughed loudly to get his attention.

King Charles eventually spotted his wife calling and happily joined her in the kitchen.

The packed biryani boxes were then sent for Doorstep, a charity helping families awaiting permanent housing solutions.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been married since 18 years.

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Prince William, Princess Kate strike major deal ahead of big event
Prince William, Princess Kate strike major deal ahead of big event
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death
Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute