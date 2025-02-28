Queen Camilla, King Charles showcase relatable husband-wife antics in new outing

Queen Camilla and King Charles playful interaction during new outing proved that being a monarch won't save you from a wife's scolding!
The King and Queen stepped out on Wednesday to visit Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Kingly Court, Soho, ahead of Ramadan.
During the visit, Queen Camilla helped staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep charity when suddenly she noticed that the King had wandered off to greet other guests.
"I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," she said, laughing.
"Gentleman, we are waiting!" Queen then said to King Charles from a far but the monarch didn't respond.
The Queen then took matters into her own hands as she waved at him and coughed loudly to get his attention.
King Charles eventually spotted his wife calling and happily joined her in the kitchen.
The packed biryani boxes were then sent for Doorstep, a charity helping families awaiting permanent housing solutions.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been married since 18 years.