King Abdullah inaugurates new building of King Hussein Cancer Center in Aqaba

King Abdullah has inaugurated King Hussein Cancer Center’s new building.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 28, the Royal Family of Jordan shared a video that saw the Jordanian Monarch inaugurating the new cancer center for the residents of Aqaba.
At the newly launched cancer center building, the current patients of King Hussein Cancer Center and those residents of Aqaba who want to get early detection can seek medical assistance.
“From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s inauguration of the new King Hussein Cancer Centre in #Aqaba, which aims to provide medical services for cancer patients who are beneficiaries of the KHCC, as well as early detection services for residents of the southern governorates #Jordan,” stated the post’s caption.
The video kicked off with a serene view of sea which then transitioned and showed some happy people roaming around the city.
Next in the clip can be seen King Abdullah who beamingly arrived at the newly created cancer center to inaugurate.
During his visit, the Monarch also engaged in interactions with the hospital officials and toured the center.
He also attended a presentation presented by one of the hospital heads and had a brief conversation with a patient who was present there to get the treatment.