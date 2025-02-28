Royal

Queen Sonja, Crown Prince couple laud Team Pølsa’s ‘impressive’ race

Team Pølsa is a group of disabled young athletes who participated at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • February 28, 2025
Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit cheered on Team Pølsa as they ran in an “impressive race.”

In a new post shared on Friday, February 28, the Norwegian Royal Family posted a couple of snaps from the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025, where the Queen and the Crown Prince couple applauded the inspiring efforts of Team Pølsa.

Team Pølsa participated in the championship as a part of a special inclusion event whose motive was to showcase the abilities of disabled young athletes.

The team was trained by the former Olympic skier, Øystein "Pølsa" Pettersen, which was also documented in a Norwegian TV series named after the team.

In the post’s caption, the Royal Family stated, “There are many ski heroes in action during the World Championships, but today there were some very special heroes who took to the cross-country trails in Granåsen.”

They continued, “To the cheers of 9,000 schoolchildren in the stands, the gang from "Team Pølsa" ran an impressive race in the World Championships facility.”

“After the race, they were welcomed by Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince Couple in the royal stands, as all winners are during the World Championships in Trondheim,” the statement concluded.

The post featured some heartfelt images of the inspiring young athletes posing and interacting with Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple, Haakon and Mette-Marit.

