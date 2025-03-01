Gene Hackman & wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding

Gene Hackman, two dogs found alive and safe following actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one furry pal tragic death.
As per PEOPLE, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's confirmed in a statement that reads, "The Santa Fe County Animal Control Division worked with the family to ensure the safety of the two dogs.”
To note, on Wednesday, Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a third dog were found dead as the authorities discovered the two other dogs alive and "healthy” at the property.
As per the affidavit, "A deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom.”
They then “observed a healthy dog running loose on the property" and "another healthy dog near the deceased female,” according to the affidavit.
"It's not normal to find two people deceased in the residence. That's concerning. And then there was also a dog that was in a kennel that was also found deceased," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters during a press conference.
On Friday, February 28, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference, Hackman's body was in their home for nine days before discovery.