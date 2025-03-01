Royal

Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer

The Princess of Wales announced that she's remission from cancer in January during a hospital visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025


Kate Middleton made a surprising revelation about lung cancer after her recovery.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales was reportedly 'unaware' that lung cancer can develop in non-smokers too.

Angela Terry, who met Princess Kate at The Royal Marsden Hospital in January, has shared her experience in a newsletter.

In the newsletter, Terry stated, "The Princess of Wales seemed genuinely interested & like many, was unaware you can get #lungcancer even if you've never smoked."

Terry also gushed over Princess Kate for handling her remission announcement.

"It might have been difficult if she had come in talking about her experience about being in remission first because some people who are really very ill might never get to remission, and that would have felt tricky," she explained.

"She chose to do that after she had left, which speaks volumes," Terry noted.

"It also gives you an opportunity to think: 'Okay, who am I now? Who do I want to be?'" she explained.

To note, Princess Kate announced that she’s cancer free in January while visiting the hospital to "show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event