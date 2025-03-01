Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer

Kate Middleton made a surprising revelation about lung cancer after her recovery.
As per GB News, the Princess of Wales was reportedly 'unaware' that lung cancer can develop in non-smokers too.
Angela Terry, who met Princess Kate at The Royal Marsden Hospital in January, has shared her experience in a newsletter.
In the newsletter, Terry stated, "The Princess of Wales seemed genuinely interested & like many, was unaware you can get #lungcancer even if you've never smoked."
Terry also gushed over Princess Kate for handling her remission announcement.
"It might have been difficult if she had come in talking about her experience about being in remission first because some people who are really very ill might never get to remission, and that would have felt tricky," she explained.
"She chose to do that after she had left, which speaks volumes," Terry noted.
"It also gives you an opportunity to think: 'Okay, who am I now? Who do I want to be?'" she explained.
To note, Princess Kate announced that she’s cancer free in January while visiting the hospital to "show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”