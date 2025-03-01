King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event

King Frederik and Queen Mary gracefully took over the dance floor at a magnificent royal event.
On Saturday, March 1, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a new post on Instagram to provide the royal fans some glimpses from the Danish Monarch and Queen’s art and culture event organized at the Royal Palace.
Sharing a carousel of photographs from the glamorous night, the Royal Family mentioned that after hosting dinner at the evening party, King Frederik and Queen Mary lighted up the dance floor at the Great Hall at Christiansborg Palace.
Alongside the slew of snaps, the Palace captioned, “After dinner at the evening party for arts and culture, the Great Hall at Christiansborg Palace was transformed into a large dance floor. As is tradition, Les Lanciers was danced, in which Their Majesties the King and Queen also participated.”
The caption then mentioned a brief background about the traditional dance stating, “For more than 150 years, Les Lanciers has been danced at the Court's parties. To this day, it is still a tradition that is upheld at a number of the Royal House's events.”
“The dance consists of five turns, which are danced by the four couples of the quadrille. The fifth turn is called the “herremøllen” and is a Danish addition to Les Lanciers,” the statement concluded.
For the grand event, Queen Mary exuded grace in a shimmery gown, while a tiara on her head added more appeal to the whole look.
Meanwhile, King Frederik looked handsome in a black-and-white suit.