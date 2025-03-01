Royal

King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II marks the 69th anniversary of Arabization of the army command

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

King Abdullah has marked a significant milestone of Jordan army.

Sharing a new video on the Instagram account of the Royal Hashemite Court on Saturday, March 1, the Monarch rang in the milestone 69th Arabization anniversary of the Jordanian armed forces.

The King also penned a heartfelt wish as he prayed for the country’s protection.

“On the anniversary of the Arabization of the army command, a salute to our chosen Arab army, the source of our pride and honor. May God protect our country, and bless the brave men and women of the armed forces and security services,” King Abdullah wished.

Notably, Arabization refers to a sociological process of cultural change that occurs when a non-Arab society becomes Arab by adopting Arabic language, culture, literature, art and other aspects.

Moreover, “Arabization of the army command”, which occurred in 1956, marks the significant historical event when King Hussein stood firm against the British officers and removed them from Jordan Army’s leadership positions.

The video shared by King Abdullah featured clips of the country’s armed forces from past years, combined into a montage as a heartwarming tribute to the pivotal event. 

