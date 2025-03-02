Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo

Hailey Bieber pens a short-and-sweet 31st birthday tribute to husband, Justin Biber, on her Instagram Storie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo
Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo

Justin Bieber turned 31 on March 1 and to mark the joyous occasion, he shared a peek into his life as a new dad.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account to share a slew of heartwarming photos from his intimate birthday celebrations with friends and family.

One of the adorable photos of Justin’s carousel featured himself proudly holding up their 6-month-old son, Jack, as Hailey gazed lovingly at their little one

In the image, their son could be seen wearing a cute green onesie and a beanie as well as tiny white socks.

Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo

The other photos featured him smiling alongside several of his closest friends and cozying up with Hailey on the floor of a home.

Meanwhile, Hailey also penned a short-and-sweet 31st birthday tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories.

In the image, the Rhode founder could be seen donning a grey sweats and a knit hat as she hugged Justin from behind in a room, decorated with a trio of "happy birthday" balloons.

"31," Hailey wrote over the image along with a heart emoji.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, a baby boy in last August after six years of marriage.

Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’

Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky

UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'

Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'

King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump

King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone