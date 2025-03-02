Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo

Justin Bieber turned 31 on March 1 and to mark the joyous occasion, he shared a peek into his life as a new dad.
The Baby singer took to his Instagram account to share a slew of heartwarming photos from his intimate birthday celebrations with friends and family.
One of the adorable photos of Justin’s carousel featured himself proudly holding up their 6-month-old son, Jack, as Hailey gazed lovingly at their little one
In the image, their son could be seen wearing a cute green onesie and a beanie as well as tiny white socks.
The other photos featured him smiling alongside several of his closest friends and cozying up with Hailey on the floor of a home.
Meanwhile, Hailey also penned a short-and-sweet 31st birthday tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories.
In the image, the Rhode founder could be seen donning a grey sweats and a knit hat as she hugged Justin from behind in a room, decorated with a trio of "happy birthday" balloons.
"31," Hailey wrote over the image along with a heart emoji.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, a baby boy in last August after six years of marriage.