Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure' 

Prince Andrew has been spotted in high spirits as he enjoyed some downtime with female companion on Saturday.
The Duke of York travelled around the Berkshire estate on horseback with the unidentified woman, who is believed to be a groom.
King Charles’ brother, who typically take a ride with the woman every Saturday morning, was photographed laughing and chatting with her.
During the outing, Andrew could be seen wearing his usual white stripped riding helmet along with a blue puffer jacket and black jodhpurs for his ride.
The disgraced duke, who stepped back from duties in 2019, is rarely photographed outside the grounds of Royal Lodge due to his scandals.
Prince Andrew’s outing comes as he faces “increasing pressure” from King Charles to downsize from his 30-room Royal Lodge residence.
"While Prince Andrew may not be forced out of Royal Lodge immediately, the pressure on him to resolve the ongoing issues surrounding the property is intensifying,” a property expert from We Buy Any Home told GB News.
He further added, “His position at the estate is becoming increasingly precarious, particularly if he continues to delay essential renovations."
King Charles withdrawn the duke's £1 million annual allowance and security funding in an effort to force him to relocate to Frogmore Cottage.