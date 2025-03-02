Entertainment

Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’

The Secret of Us Tour hitmaker praises her Paris concert crowd for their unmatched energy and enthusiasm

  • March 02, 2025
Gracie Abrams is in awe of her Paris fans!

The I Love You, I’m Sorry crooner took to Instagram on Saturday, March 1, to praise fans for the unmatched concert energy and making it an incredible experience for her.

Sharing a carousel of her photographs from the show, Abrams gushed, “our Paris show.”

She continued, “Thank you to every single person in the room that night for carrying me with you till the very end… You made it all better as soon as I heard your voices.”

The Call Me When You Break Up songstress also thanked the die-hard fans for being one of her “favorite cities” to perform.

“Thank you for being as loud as you were and for continuing to be one of our favorite cities to play,” concluded Gracie Abrams.

Notably, the Tough Love singer, who is currently on her fourth concert tour, The Secret of Us, performed an electrifying show at Accor Arena in Paris, France, on February 27, 2025.

While the singer was scheduled to perform in Brussels, Belgium on February 28, she had to cancel the concert due to illness.

Gracie Abrams will be performing her next four concerts in England from March 3 to 7, 2025.

