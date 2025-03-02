Trending

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about age related challenges

Amitabh Bachchan will next seen in the upcoming movie 'Brahmāstra: Part 2: Dev' next year

  March 02, 2025
Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the challenges he is facing due to his growing age.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the 82-year-old Bollywood actor took to his official blog website, Bachchan Bol, on Friday, February 28, to express concerns related to his growing age.

The popular Indian actor wrote that he does not have much idea about the state of the movie industry, as he is facing challenges in adapting to the change, particularly in his age. 

Amitabh stated, "Meetings and meetings and meetings abound for work to come and this makes it a test, a challenge what to take what to refute what to politely refuse."

"The point is that the discussions eventually end up with the topic of the Film Industry, its functioning, and the State it is in. None of which I am conversant with AT ALL," the Sholay star added.

He also discussed that improvisation in his acting is now deeply affecting his work, as he is at the age where he is unable to deliver impeccable performance.

"Whatever creative burst of innovation that comes .. is purely an on-the-spot reaction, nothing more," the Piku actor remarked.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming for his upcoming movie Brahmāstra: Part 2 – Dev

