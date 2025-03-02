Royal

Meghan Markle shares rare peeks of Princess Lilibet, Serena Williams’ playtime

Serena Williams joins bestie Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet for Duchess’s upcoming Netflix show’s celebration

Serena Williams is a constant cheerleader for her bestie Meghan Markle!

On Saturday, March 1, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories to share some rare glimpses of daughter, Princess Lilibet’s play time with the former American tennis player.

With Bill Wither’s Lovely Day playing in the background, the first story, which was a delightful clip showcased the 3-year-old Princess playing a fun board game with “auntie” Serena.

“When the aunties come to celebrate… and to play! Love you @serenawilliams,” the Duchess captioned.

The clip featured Lilibet dressed in a baby pink shirt and a pair of coordinating leggings having floral print on it, while Serena opted for a burgundy sweat suit.

In the second story, the mother-of-two included herself in the frame as she glanced at the game, while the adorable little Princess appeared to be thinking of a strategy to win.

Meghan captioned the snap noting, “3 days until the party begins. All are invited. @netflix.”

Meanwhile, the third and last highlight of the Duchess’s stories was a black-and-white photo of her tightly hugging Serena Williams.

Giving a nod to bestie Meghan Markle’s stories, Serena re-shared them on her Instagram account.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to release on March 4, 2025.

