Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025

Timothée Chalamet grilled American dancer and singer Julianne Hough for her awkward queries at the 2025 Oscars Awards ceremony.
The 36-year-old Dancing With the Star co-host encountered the Dune: Part Two actor on the red carpet on Sunday, March 2.
Julianne asked Timothée, "Alright, we’ve got a little mic right here, we’ve got Timothée Chalamet. Do you have any, like, dance moves that you go to? Like a go-to [move]?"
The Wonka actor took a few seconds to pause before asking her, "Umm, do you?"
In response, the professional dancer stated, "I do," before demonstrating a couple of dance moves in front of the actor.
Later, the Oscar-nominated actor sarcastically interrogated Julianne about where she learned her signature dance steps, to which she explained that she had been practicing since she "came out of the womb."
"You did that as a baby? That didn’t mess up your spine the rest of your life? You didn’t have to do spinal adjustments," Timothée jokingly asked.
As the awkward exchange between the Interstellar star and the dancer gained popularity on social media, fans began poking fun at Julianne after being roasted by the actor.
One fan commented, "Why do I feel like he just bullied you."
"I mean why would you ask that he’s not lil timmy tim anymore he’s a 30 year old like idk," another fan penned.
Timothée Chalamet was nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in A Complete Unknown at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, which he lost to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.
