Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating long before their public debut as their neighbor, Wes Bergmann, sheds light on their early relationship.
Speaking with hosts Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian on The Social Game Podcast, Wes Bergmann revealed the major insight about the Lover crooner and the NFL player relationship.
The Challenge: Vendetta's star unveiled that he lived in an exclusive gated community of Leawood in Kansas City, made him know that Kelce was dating Swift months before their romance went public.
“He's an enigma — on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player,” the two-time winner of Bergmann said of Kelce.
He added, “On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him.”
Bergmann shared that when he initially told Survivor winner Fitzgerald about Kelce and Swift dating, but his claim was met with skepticism.
“Okay and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff and I tried to tell this woman a long time ago,” he said referring to Fitzgerald. "They are together, just so you know’ and she didn't believe it.”
“She didn't believe it, she was like ‘she only goes for artists," he continued.
Bergmann noted, “I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months.”
To note, Travis Kelce attended Swift’s Era tour on July 8, 2023, and their relationship rumors were ignited after the Midnight Summer singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end match in September 2023.
