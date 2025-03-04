Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise  

Trending

  March 04, 2025
Mika Singh has recently revealed that Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has yet to fulfill a promise he made to him.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the popular Indian singer and rapper expressed his playful disappointment about the King Khan not keeping his word.

Mika stated, "Although I have received gifts from him, he had once promised to gift me a bike. He promised it when he gifted a bike to Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham."

"Even if not a bike, at least gift me a cycle, I’d be very happy," the Pushpa Pushpa crooner cheekily added.

Mika disclosed that the 59-year-old renowned actor made his promise when they both once attended Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party nearly a decade ago.

The singer recalled that shortly after the birthday party, Shah Rukh invited all the celebrities for a drive in his newly acquired Rolls-Royce car, where he promised the singer to gift him a sports bike in the future.

For those unaware, Mika Singh has sung for Shah Rukh Khan in films including Raees and Happy New Year.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is currently filming for his upcoming movie King and Pathaan 2.

