Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently announced that they are expecting their first baby

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Soon-to-be-parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been enjoying some cozy time together.

Just a few days after the Bollywood power couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together, the Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram Stories to offer peeks into their cozy at-home moments.

In the first snap, which appeared to be taken in the couple’s bedroom, Kiara radiated glow as she caressed two adorable puppies sitting on her lap.

The actress looked effortlessly gorgeous in a beautiful sleeveless dress with a floral print. She styled her hair in big curls, setting the perfect summer vibe.

P.C. Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani
In the second story, the Game Changer actress posted an Instagram boomerang of her husband, who was dressed in a white T-shirt with jeans.

The Student of the Year actor was seen playing with six to seven brown and black puppies.

Gushing over the love of her life, Kiara tagged Sidharth in the story, which was followed by a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji that is used to convey love and adoration.

These heartwarming stories were shared by the Shershaah actress just four days after she shared a joint Instagram post with the Kapoor & Sons actor, announcing that they are expecting their first baby.

