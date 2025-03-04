'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has spoken out after Oscars host Conan O'Brien took a jab at her on stage.
As per Dailymail, the Spanish actress shared her fiery response after Conan O'Brien mocked her during his opening monologue at the 2025 Oscars.
Gascón, who attended the prestigious award show after a controversy, became the focus of one of host Conan's jokes while opening the show.
Related: Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Conan said, “Anora uses the F word 479 times... That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist: ‘You tweeted WHAT?’”
Gascón recorded her response with a smile, as Conan continued by joking, “Karla, if you are gonna tweet about the Oscars my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, she shared the statement, noting, “Thanks to the members of @theacademy for the nomination for best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I really enjoyed it, very amiable and funny, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien.”
She added, “Loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this homecoming.”
Gascón continued, 'Congratulations to all the winners, especially to @camilleofficiel @zoesaldana @clementducol.
She concluded her post, “Thank you #jacquesaudiard @netflix @whynotproductions_officielThank you Emilia Perez for teaching me so many things.”
Gascón was left alone at the Oscars after she faced an accusation of being a racist over social media posts targeting Muslims and George Floyd.
Related: Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama