Entertainment

'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke

Karla Sofia Gascón attended the Academy awards after facing a controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has spoken out after Oscars host Conan O'Brien took a jab at her on stage.

As per Dailymail, the Spanish actress shared her fiery response after Conan O'Brien mocked her during his opening monologue at the 2025 Oscars.

Gascón, who attended the prestigious award show after a controversy, became the focus of one of host Conan's jokes while opening the show.

Related: Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy

Conan said, “Anora uses the F word 479 times... That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist: ‘You tweeted WHAT?’”

Gascón recorded her response with a smile, as Conan continued by joking, “Karla, if you are gonna tweet about the Oscars my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, she shared the statement, noting, “Thanks to the members of @theacademy for the nomination for best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I really enjoyed it, very amiable and funny, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien.”

She added, “Loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this homecoming.”

Gascón continued, 'Congratulations to all the winners, especially to @camilleofficiel @zoesaldana @clementducol.

She concluded her post, “Thank you #jacquesaudiard @netflix @whynotproductions_officielThank you Emilia Perez for teaching me so many things.”

Gascón was left alone at the Oscars after she faced an accusation of being a racist over social media posts targeting Muslims and George Floyd. 

Related: Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama

Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Kate and William explains Netflix big move

Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Kate and William explains Netflix big move
World's biggest iceberg hits off remote Antarctic island

World's biggest iceberg hits off remote Antarctic island
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke

'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis

Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025