Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert  

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly took a brutal dig at her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan during her musical performance in Dublin.
The Taste crooner, who is currently touring Europe for her ongoing fifth concert tour Short n' Sweet, delivered an electrifying show in Ireland on March 3, 2025.
During her performance, Carpenter addressed the audience, stating, "Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing."
Shortly after performing her song Please Please Please, she reportedly threw shade at her former partner, noting, "But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."
For those unaware, the Saltburn actor starred in the music video for Carpenter's Grammy-nominated album, which was rumoured to be about him.
The popstar's dig at the Oscar-nominated actor came three months after a report suggested that the couple parted ways in December 2024.
As reported by People, an insider revealed that the two, who began dating in 2023, decided to take a break due to their busy schedules.
Another source claimed that the musician ended the relationship due to the allegations of Keoghan cheating on her with influencer Breckie Hill.
At the time, Hill firmly denied the cheating speculations and said that she "did not get with Barry."
As of now, neither Barry Keoghan nor Sabrina Carpenter have publicly confirmed their breakup.