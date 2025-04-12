Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill

Prince George, being the second in line for the British throne, is known for having multiple hobbies and skills including football and tennis, and archery.
Following father, Prince William footsteps, as well as grandfather, King Charles and great-grandfather, Prince Philip, the 11-year-old has shown interest in scuba diving, a known family tradition.
William, who is also the president of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC), was the captain of the water polo team, when he was attending St. Andrews University in his early years.
Previously, during an event with BSAC members, the heir to the throne said, "It's a great honour to be here with my father and accept the presidency of the British Sub-Aqua Club, continuing that from my grandfather as well."
While mentioning his first-born, the year-old Royal added, "I hope that one day my son George might follow in our footsteps."
Meeting with Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Tom Dean in October, 2024, William revealed George's enthusiasm for scuba diving.
The father-of-three noted, "George loves scuba diving. He's 11 year old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water."
Notably, George's mom, Kate Middleton is also huge fan of water sports including scuba diving and cold water swimming.