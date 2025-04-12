Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne has inaugurated Nautilus House, a new residential complex for retired seafarers.
On Friday, April 11, the Princess Royal visited Wirral, to open a multi-million facility for maritime community.
As a a patron of several maritime charities, the 74-year-old Royal has a well-established connection with maritime affairs, and is married to Timothy Laurence, who is a retired Royal Navy officer.
Anne toured the facilities and met residents and staff during the visit.
Previously, the mother-of-two opened the Trinity House Hub around the same time in 2014, showcasing her constant support for the maritime community.
During the ceremony, Nautilus International granted Honorary Membership upon the princess, recognising her unwavering support to maritime.
Mark Dickinson, Nautilus International General Secretary, in the opening ceremony speech noted, "This new building represents not just our history, but our future."
Construction on Nautilus House began on July 17, 2023.
Notably, Princess Anne is set to head to Turkey to attend commemorations of the 220th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, 2025.