Royal

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

British Royal Princess Anne made a visit to Wirral as she continues to show support maritime community

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Princess Anne marks key visit to open complex for retired seafarers
Princess Anne marks key visit to open complex for retired seafarers

Princess Anne has inaugurated Nautilus House, a new residential complex for retired seafarers.

On Friday, April 11, the Princess Royal visited Wirral, to open a multi-million facility for maritime community.

As a a patron of several maritime charities, the 74-year-old Royal has a well-established connection with maritime affairs, and is married to Timothy Laurence, who is a retired Royal Navy officer.

Anne toured the facilities and met residents and staff during the visit.

Previously, the mother-of-two opened the Trinity House Hub around the same time in 2014, showcasing her constant support for the maritime community.

During the ceremony, Nautilus International granted Honorary Membership upon the princess, recognising her unwavering support to maritime.

Mark Dickinson, Nautilus International General Secretary, in the opening ceremony speech noted, "This new building represents not just our history, but our future."

Construction on Nautilus House began on July 17, 2023.

Notably, Princess Anne is set to head to Turkey to attend commemorations of the 220th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, 2025.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew as Beatirce, Eugenie move forward
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew as Beatirce, Eugenie move forward
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid