Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson became candid regarding her marriage plans with long-term fiance Danny Fujikawa.
As reported by Pagesix, in her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore show, the Bride Wars actress admitted that she is not rushing to walk down the aisle.
Referring to marriage as "the contractual thing," Kate noted, "I like my freedom...I like the concept of freedom."
The How to lose a guy in 10 Days actress has been engaged to Danny for more than than three years and does not have marriage high on her priority list.
While mentioning her mother, Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell, Kate reminded fans that she was raised by the beloved couple, who never got married despite being together since 1983.
"They never signed the contract. They've been engaged since I was seven," the 45-year-old actress shared.
Goldie married Kate's dad Bill Hudson in 1976, before separating in 1980 and never tied the knot ever again, despite being in a relationship with Kurt for more than 40 years.
The Fool's Gold actress also shared her feelings on wedding planning, noting that she doesn't get excited about the process and for her just the thought of it is stressful.
Kate began dating Danny in 2016 after almost 15 years of friendship, and love-struck couple welcomed their first daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018.
On work front, Kate Hudson latest comedy-series Running Point premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025, where she played a basketball team in-charge, responsible for the squad's fate.