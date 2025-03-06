Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor's bond with daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt has opened up Ranbir Kapoor’s special bond with daughter Raha Kapoor and how fatherhood has transformed him.
During her appearance at Jay Shetty ‘s On Purpose podcast, the Raazi actress revealed that Ranbir is totally smitten by their daughter Raha.
“When he looks at Raha, there are stars in his eyes. Of course, (that’s true) for any parents. But when I see it, because I’ve known Ranbir before and I know him now, I see the difference,” Alia shared.
She went on to express, “I see the difference in the way he is with people, you know, as a father. He’s just so sort of full. It’s not like he was ever edgy. He always had a very calm demeanour, but there’s a fullness which I experienced first-hand and that I see on a daily basis, and it’s actually really sweet and special to watch their conversations.”
Alia also gushed over Ranbir's creative approach to keep Raha entertain and engage.
“He’s amazing. He’s very creative when it comes to entertaining her. She entertains him as well, like they both have a very special friendship, I would say,” she added.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, Raha, in November 2022.